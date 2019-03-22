Nepali national held with over 9 kg charas in Himachal

Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) A Nepali national was arrested with 9.84 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said Friday.The woman was held during patrolling in Kasol under the Kullu police station area at 8.15 pm on Thursday, they said.A case has been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, they said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI DJI DPB