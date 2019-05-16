Nepal's finance minister calls for more Indian investments in the Himalayan nation

By Shirish B. Pradhan Kathmandu, May 16 (PTI) Nepal's Finance Minister Yuvraj Khatiwada on Thursday urged more Indian companies to invest in the Himalayan nation owing to the existing political stability that can pave way for perfect atmosphere of business growth. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo and Conclave here, Kathiwada also sought from Nepal's youth to venture their own business by forging franchise collaboration with the renowned companies of India instead of searching employment opportunities in foreign countries. "There is a big scope for investment in the country from both domestic as well as foreign investors with the country attaining political stability," Kathiwada said at the event which primarily focused on building the relations between India and Nepal through entrepreneurship development. The event was organised by the Indian embassy here in collaboration with the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries and was attended by over 12 Industries and trading companies from both sides.Calling for more Indian companies to invest in Nepal, Kathiwada said: "I welcome franchise partnership from Indian companies. We can learn a lot from them". Present during the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, also underlined the need of more collaborations between Nepalese and Indian companies for mutual benefits. PTI SBP RUP RUP