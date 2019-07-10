NESCO to Host India's Largest Pre-Owned Automobiles Festival - 'CARnival' on 6th to 8th September 2019 in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The mega car festival showcasing hundreds of Certified and Regular Pre-Owned Cars and Motorcycles is set to attract over 50,000 visitors MUMBAI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest organizers of exhibitions, expositions, and events in India, NESCO Events is organizing a first-of-its-kind mega pre-owned automobile festival, titled CARnival 2019 on 6th , 7th & 8th September 2019 at NESCO Center, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. CARnival 2019 is slated to be the largest pre-owned automobiles exhibition that will showcase hundreds of Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) and regular pre-owned cars and motorcycles, along with Super Car and Vintage Car galleries. The event expects to host over 40,000 pre-registered and 8,000 walk-in visitors across the three days of the fun-filled family extravaganza catering to automobile buyers, enthusiasts, and their loved ones. The unique format of CARnival 2019 has been designed to be packed with family fun and activities, complementing the business of sales and purchase of pre-owned vehicles, to attract more footfall. The event will provide dedicated space and showcase areas for all the products and services related to pre-owned automobiles under one roof. The prominent highlights of the mega pre-owned auto festival include:- Exhibition galleries of Super-cars and Vintage automobiles 4-Wheel drive experience Car modification & upgrades Car makeovers Car loan mela and related financial services Technical workshops Car accessories, electronics, and audio equipment RTO services Music, performances, and shows Food & Beer festival Kids' Zones Contests & fun activities, and more. The event is to be participated by leading national and global brands along with their dealers and distributors for automobiles and accessories, automotive-related service providers, financial service providers, and thousands of buyers & enthusiasts. "When it comes to buying vehicles in India, quite evidently the price-conscious buyers are constantly looking for better buying experiences and value-for-money deals. That's why the Indian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards the world of pre-owned automobiles. I strongly believe that CARnival 2019 will be a much-needed organized and structured platform, where potential buyers will engage with brands in an environment that will redefine the experience of buying pre-owned vehicles," says Krishna S. Patel - Managing Director, NESCO Ltd. "With the showcase of hundreds of CPO and pre-owned vehicles at CARnival 2019, dealerships can look at meaningful sales & marketing opportunities across the three days of excitement and entertainment. We believe that brands will surely find it worthwhile to build synergies with the largest pre-owned auto festival. CARnival 2019 presents an excellent opportunity for the brands to get seamless access to the right audience across a wide spectrum of socio-economic classification," adds Anupama Bhalla - Vice President-Sales & Marketing, NESCO Events & Exhibitions. "Our endeavor is to transform the premises into one large CARnival, full of fun and frolic for the entire family while providing an opportunity for the serious car enthusiasts to engage and interact with dealers and manufactures of multiple Indian and International automobile brands. "Our endeavor is to transform the premises into one large CARnival, full of fun and frolic for the entire family while providing an opportunity for the serious car enthusiasts to engage and interact with dealers and manufactures of multiple Indian and International automobile brands. We have received an extremely positive and enthusiastic response from the industry players and we look forward to hosting this mega Auto Festival," says Prashant Lade - General Manager, NESCO Events and Exhibitions. About NESCO Events NESCO Events dedicates itself to presenting unique and exciting cultural experiences that enhance and enrich life. With the creation and curation of a host of successful event properties, the offerings have extended to tailored venues and innovative production capabilities. With every new event, the desire is to create the unexpected and the unforgettable. About NESCO Making India stand out on the world map since 1939, our solutions range from designing to manufacturing engineering. Across the eight decades, we have forayed into multiple industries including Exhibitions, Real Estate, Hospitality, Events, Entertainment, and more. A versatile solution for any trade fair, our NESCO Center is India's largest exhibition venue in the private sector. We have continually climbed from strength to strength and have emerged as a respected forum that has conducted some of the biggest and most eminent trade shows and events in India. For more information and booking of stall at CARnival 2019 please visit www.autocarnival.in