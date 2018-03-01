NestAway raises USD 51 million in series D financing

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Home rental network NestAway Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today said it has raised USD 51 million(Rs 330 crore) in series D financing from Goldman Sachs andothers. Along with Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank, UC-RNT Fund, a joint venture between Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tatas RNT Associates and the University of California and Schroder Adveq, were part of this round that also saw participation from its existing investor IDG India and Tiger Global, a company release said. "With this funding, we shall strive harder to impactnot only where people live but also how they live and shallwork on community housing and student housing in addition toour existing categories," NestAway Technologies Co-Founder &CEO Amarendra Sahu said. Founded in 2015, NestAway, claims to be the marketleader of "furnished shared rental," a rental solution itpioneered, that caters to individuals looking for affordablerental housing in the top 10 cities in India. The company, through the acquisition of Zenify in May 2017, has also recently entered the family rental solution business. The company said that under its business model, NestAway is a one-stop service provider for tenants and house owners where neither has to pay any brokerage fee. It serves as a broker and property manager for home owners by helping to find tenants, collect rent and manage the property over its lifetime in exchange for a percentage share of the rental stream, the company said. NestAway today caters to over 35,000 tenants and16,000 owners, including over 7,000 family owners inBengaluru, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, Mumbai and Pune, it said. PTI KSU RA SS