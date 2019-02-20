Netcore's AI Engine to Be Now Called 'Raman'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Raman will augment the marketers campaigns on Netcore'sSmartech - marketing automation & analytics suite, Netcore'sPepipost - transactional email delivery platform, and Netcores Analytics Solutions Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaNetcore Solutions, a global marketing technology provider, has named its AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning) engine as Raman, as a means of paying a tribute to two great Indian scholars: Nobel Laureate & physicist C.V. Raman, and the mathematical genius, S. Ramanujan. Ramans big data functionalities stand strong on R, Python, and TensorFlow. Raman brings the power of AI & ML to the capabilities of Netcores flagship offering Smartech - the cross-channel marketing automation and actionable analytics suite, Pepipost - transactional email delivery service, and its advanced Analytics solutions. Says Kedar Parikh, Product Architect, Smartech, Globally, brands are moving towards AI-driven marketing, which is already contributing significantly to their business bottom lines. Raman will enable marketers to apply and integrate AI/ML in their marketing strategies, and help them foster a much stronger connect with their consumers with lesser effort and greater efficiency. Following are the ways in which Raman benefits Marketers: Using Netcores Smartech oIdentifies the best time for user engagement: The Send Time Optimisation (STO) feature analyses the timings of the users responses to the brands communication across channels from email to app push notifications, to identify the time when a particular user is most likely to respond. It helps marketers run targeted campaigns. oOptimises email subject lines for greater impact: The Subject Line Optimisation feature ensures that the email subject line is interesting enough for the user to click on it, thus driving up email open rates. Marketers can now generate hyper-personalised subject lines based on the users profile &behaviour. oIdentifies the users most preferred channel: Preferred channel helps marketers focus their efforts on the channel that the user prefers the most for engaging with the brand. oImplements AI-driven smarter segmentation of users: The Smart Segments feature identifies the hidden patterns in the customer data, and uses it to mine large unintelligible data sets in order to create relevant customer segments. It can reveal new and niche customer segments. oAlerts to the possibility of churn: The Churn Prediction feature identifies users most likely to hit unsubscribe or uninstall. It does this by processing historical customer data through regression and classification Machine Learning algorithms. A timely alert can help marketers reach out to the user with suitable offers, incentives, and customer support. Using NetcoresPepipost: Raman helps improve the email delivery throughput with better primary inboxing rates. This gives a big boost to overall campaign performance. Using Netcores Analytics: Analytics is a crucial tool for marketers looking to understand and orchestrate hyper-personalised customer journeys. Raman augments analytical capabilities with its predictive algorithms by helping marketers find new sets of customers similar in profile to their high-value ones, win back churned out customers through effective re-targeting, and helps to increase profitability by nurturing existing customers through Customer Lifetime Value Prediction.About Netcore Solutions Netcore, a global Marketing Technology Company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine Digital Marketing. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcores Digital Marketing suite also includes Promotional and Transactional Email Marketing and Mobile Marketing. Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Jet Airways, Thomas Cook, GoAir, Clear Trip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UTI, Facebook, Reliance, Vodafone, Godrej , ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with International brands Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its innovative marketing technology, delivers 7+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMSes a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month .Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 500+. For more information on Netcore, visit https://netcore.in PWRPWR