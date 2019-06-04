Netflix and Russo Brothers to collaborate on 'Magic: The Gathering' anime series

Los Angeles, Jun 4 (PTI) Netflix is partnering with the Russo Brothers to present the anime adaptation of popular game "Magic: The Gathering".The Russos, who most recently directed the Marvel Studios tentpole, "Avengers: Endgame", will executive produce the series, the streaming giant said in a statement. The filmmaker duo will oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic's unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold."We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us," Joe and Anthony Russo said.Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina will serve as lead writers and co-exec producers on the anime series.Octopie will oversee production on the series, with the Russos' AGBO president Todd Makurath, Eric Calderon and Dave Newberg producing. Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss are also executive producing, while Yoriaki Mochizuki will serve as supervising director and co-exec producer. PTI RB RBRB