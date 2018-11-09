scorecardresearch
Netflix announces eight new Indian original films

Singapore, Nov 9 (PTI) Netflix on Friday announced that a total of eight Indian original films will be coming on its platform soon.With this, the streaming giant continues to expand its footprint in India.Simran Sethi, Content Executive at Netflix, made the announcement at Sea Whats Next: Asia event here.There are four projects "Rajma Chawal", "Firebrand" , "15August" and "Music Teacher" which will soon be available on the streaming platform.Netflix is developing another four "Chopsticks", "Bulbul", "Upstarts" and "Cobalt Blue".The streaming giant also announced that Dev Patel and Armie Hammer starrer Hotel Mumbai will be coming on its platform mid next year. PTI RB BK AMSAMS

