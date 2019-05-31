Netflix buys 'Power of the Dog' starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Netflix has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss-starrer "The Power of the Dog".Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion is directing the film, which is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. She has also adapted the script.The streaming giant bought the rights of the movie from See-Saw Films in house sales arm Cross City Films, it said in a statement.Netflix intends to release the film next year on its platform and in select theatres.The story follows wealthy Montana brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank are two sides of one coin. Phil is graceful, brilliant and cruel where George is stolid, fastidious and gentle. Together they are joint owners of the biggest ranch in the Montana valley. When George secretly marries local widow Rose (Moss), a shocked and angry Phil wages a sadistic, relentless war to destroy her entirely using her effeminate son Peter as a pawn.See-Saw Films and Big Shell Films/Max Films Production are producing the movie in association with Brightstar and BBC Films. The project has been developed with BBC Films, who are also backing production. Emile Sherman and Iain Canning are also producing alongside Roger Frappier, Campion and Tanya Seghatchian. Rose Garnett, Simon Gillis and John Woodward are executive producing. PTI RB RB