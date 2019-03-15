Netflix to remove controversial real-life accident footage from 'Bird Box'

Los Angeles, Mar 15 (PTI) Netflix has said that it will be removing footage of a real-life Canadian rail disaster from its film "Bird Box".The Sandra Bullock-starring film, directed by Susanne Bier, featured a stock footage from 2013 Lac-Megantic tragedy that claimed lives of over 40 people. It was used to depict a fictional news story about an apocalyptic scenario.In a brief statement to The Wrap, the streaming giant confirmed that it has decided to replace the clip."Netflix and the filmmakers of 'Bird Box' have decided to replace the clip. We're sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Megantic community," the statement said.Netflix had earlier refused to remove the footage from the film after the controversy happened in January.The Canadian Parliament had also voted unanimously, criticising Netflix and demanding removal of the images from "its fiction catalogue". The country's lawmakers also asked for compensation for the citizens of Lac-Megantic, Quebec. The footage from the tragedy appeared in an episode of another Netflix show called "Travelers", but the production company behind that show swiftly removed and replaced the video. PTI RB SHD