Netflix to video-stream Discoverys Little Singham series

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Discovery Communications India has tied-up with video streaming major Netflix for its new animation series Little Singham.

"For Little Singham, we have got Netflix as digital partner. Netflix has acquired all the episodes of the series," Discovery Communications India senior vice-president and general manager-South Asia, Karan Bajaj said here today.

The company has roped in Anil-Ambani-led Reliance Group firm, Reliance Animation, to produce the new animation series Little Singham that is inspired by Hindi blockbuster Singham and is the biggest investment done by the media firm till date in the kids original content in the country.

Little Singham will be on air on Discovery Kids from April and the series will be aired in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Discovery had earlier partnered with the digital streaming firm for its soon to be launched general entertainment channel Discovery Jeet.

The new GEC, which will be launched on February 12, has attracted premium advertisers and has "over sold its first quarter inventory sales target" Bajaj said without divulging the ad inventory.

Leading advertisers like Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Marico, Mondelez, Johnson &d Johnson, and Pratap Snacks, among others have come on board prior to the launch.

He further said the consumer engagement for its GEC content trailers have achieved a completion rate of 65 per cent on YouTube and 40 per cent on Facebook, which is higher than the industry benchmark of 30 per cent completion rate on YouTube and 20 per cent on Facebook.

Discovery Jeet, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will have 5 hrs of daily original programming and 1,000 hrs of programming in year.