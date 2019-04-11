Netflix working on its own journal Wide

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) Netflix is reportedly planning to launch a journal.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the online streaming company aims to create buzz around its product through the publication, which has been tentatively titled 'Wide'.The journal, running over 100 pages long, will attempt to appeal to the voters and tastemakers, including the roughly 15,000 members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences who determine Emmy nominations and wins, about its programming.It will contain "features, essays, interviews and photos, not only to separate Netflix's offerings from an ever-growing pack of options in the Peak TV era, but also to make Netflix talent feel supported in the face of criticism that good work can get lost amidst its glut of content", according to the report.Krista Smith, who joined Netflix after a long stint at Vanity Fair as a contributing editor, will be looking into the affairs of 'Wide'.The news of Netflix's own publication comes weeks after the company ended its whirlwind award season campaign for Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican drama "Roma", which raked in three Oscars for the streaming giant. PTI RB BKBK