Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie' to return for sixth season

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Streaming giant Netflix has renewed comedy series "Grace and Frankie" for a sixth season.The show features veteran actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two friends who are brought together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other and plan to get married.The series renewal comes days before the fifth season premieres on the streaming giant platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The show, which has been created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, started on Netflix in May 2015. The fifth season will start streaming on Netflix on January 18. PTI RB RB