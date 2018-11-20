Netherlands embassy discusses high density apple plantation in JK

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) A two-member team led by agriculture counsellor from the embassy of the Netherlands Tuesday met a senior government official and discussed high density apple plantation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.Siebe Schuur, the counsellor for agriculture, nature and food quality for India and Sri Lanka from the embassy of the Netherlands, along with deputy counsellor Anand Krishnan called on Horticulture department secretary Manzoor Ahmad Lone here, the officials said.They said Schuur and Lone discussed the scope of high density apple plantation in the state, nursery development and establishment of more controlled atmosphere (CA) storage facility in the public and private sector, among other things.The Netherlands has been the front runner in providing grading and packing material for establishment of CA storage facility in the valley in the private sector.The Counsellor desired to have further discussions with regard to the establishment of nurseries in the state for effective implementation of the high density apple plantation in the state, the officials said. PTI TAS AB MKJ