Netherlands seeks to deepen cooperation with Haryana

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) The Netherlands has taken an initiative to further promote cooperation with Haryana in the field of agriculture, horticulture and dairy, the state government said.

Agriculture Counsellor, Embassy of the Netherlands, Wouter Verhey and Deputy Counsellor, Anand Krishnan called on Haryana Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar here today.

Verhey also took feedback from Dhankar regarding his recent visit to Holland, an official release said here.

He also informed him about the proposed visit of Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte to New Delhi on May 24 and invited Dhankar for this event. PTI SUN MR MR