Netherlands to cooperate with Haryana varsity in paddy stubble management

Hisar, Apr 15 (PTI) The Netherlands will cooperate with Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here in its efforts for management of paddy stubble.A four-member delegation led by Siebe Schuur, Counsellor for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality from the Embassy of the Netherlands in India, called on HAU Vice-Chancellor K P Singh here on Monday, a statement said. Siebe Schuur assured the university to support its efforts being made for management of crop residue, particularly, paddy straw.He said companies of the Netherlands are eager to invest in India in projects related to the management of paddy straw. A large number of farmers burn the paddy straw which creates the problem of environmental pollution. HAU is working for providing simple and economical options to farmers for safeguarding the environment as well as management of paddy straw, the Vice-Chancellor said. The University has also got a project worth Rs 4 crore from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to develop suitable technologies for crop residue management and popularize the available methods and machinery among the farmers. PTI Cor SUN MRMR