Netmeds to add 12 fulfilment centres across the country by 2020

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Online pharmacy Netmeds.com Thursday said it will add 12 fulfilment centres across the country by 2020 in an effort to facilitate quick last-mile delivery of medicines. The company currently has 14 fulfilment centres across the country spanning an area of over 3 lakh sq ft, Netmeds.com said in a statement. The new facilities will improve the customer experience by enabling faster delivery, higher fill rates and improve the overall efficiency of logistics and supply chain management at Netmeds.com, it added. The company, however, did nod provide any details about the investment it would be making to set up these centres. "Our goal is to make medicines affordable and accessible to every Indian, and to reach even the most outlying corners of the country. Setting up fulfilment centres in tier II cities help us achieve that objective," Netmeds.com Founder and CEO Pradeep Dadha said. Through these centres, medicines are readily available, allowing the company to process and deliver orders efficiently, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time even in the most under-served areas, he added. The company provides consumers access to more than 50,000 stock keeping units of prescription drugs, for chronic and recurring ailments as well as thousands of non-prescription health, wellness and personal care products, Netmeds.com said.