Netmeds.com Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Exciting Offers for its Patrons

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Netmeds.com, India ki Pharmacy celebrates 4 successful years of providing affordable and quality healthcare solutions to its patrons with exciting offers and deals, exclusively between 26th to 29th June 2019. Customers can avail super saver deals with up to 70% on OTC Products and flat 20% discount on medicines. Our patrons can also avail an additional flat 10% cashback using Amazon Pay. With each transaction, one can also receive a cashback of up to INR 500 Netmeds Cash (flat 10% NMS Cash) and up to INR 3000 Netmeds Super Cash (flat 104% NMS Super Cash). 100 lucky winners stand a chance to win Netmeds vouchers worth, INR 250. Speaking about the journey of Netmeds.com, Pradeep Dadha, Founder & CEO, said, Four years ago, we embarked on a bold journey, with the goal of building a new and innovative healthcare company, one that would use smart technology and even smarter people to extend the advantages of modern medicine to the farthest reaches of this vast and great country. Our patrons have joined us and stuck with us and in many cases made suggestions along the way that have helped us to climb further up the ladder toward "start-up success". We appreciate this trust, for being the "early adopters" of such a paradigm shift. Their loyalty and patronage has helped us learn, grow and perfect our product & service offering along the way. Anand Pathak, Director- Marketing at Netmeds.com added, Our customers are our greatest asset and we would like to honour their loyalty and commitment to our vision. With their love and support, we've grown from a team of 10 to a team of over 500 employees working across different verticals serving over 4 million patrons from across the country. Today Netmeds.com not only provides affordable and quality medicines online but has embarked on a journey to become a complete healthcare product and service company. All this has only been possible with our customers' enthusiastic response to the convenience and superlative service offered at Netmeds.com. About Netmeds.comNetmeds.com is a fully licensed e-pharma portal that offers authenticated prescription and Over the Counter (OTC) medicine along with other health products. Netmeds.com is the first-to-market to offer a pan-India solution for the quick online purchase and fast delivery of prescription medications and has served more than 4 million customers in more than 610 cities and towns. The portal offers customers the convenience of ordering health products online via a simple process. A team of qualified pharmacists vets the prescription for validity and dosage that assures dispensing only appropriate medication. Through Netmeds, consumers get access to more than 50,000 prescription drugs for chronic and recurring ailments as well as enhanced lifestyle drugs and thousands of non-prescription goods for wellness, health and personal care. You can please visit us on www.netmeds.com.