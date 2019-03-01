Neustar Logs Into Digital India as the New Technical Services Provider for the Country’s .IN Domain

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Neustar Data Infotech (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of Neustar, Inc. (Neustar), today completed the transition of Indias .IN country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) to Neustars Registry platform. With extensive experience in both India and with Registry operations, Neustar is poised to bring further growth, increased performance and security to the .IN domain for the benefit of all internet users. Neustar was selected to be Indias new Registry services provider in August 2018 by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), based on a highly competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process designed to identify the provider that would best serve the needs of the .IN domain and Indias entire digital community. Among other service enhancements, Neustar vastly improves the ability to register Indian-language domains in native script by enabling end-to-end web portal language support. Neustar has been working with NIXI for the last five months to undertake the significant work of migrating the .IN namespace to Neustars industry-leading Registry platform. This includes extensive technical preparations and collaboration with government, industry and business stakeholders. Following these preparations, a total of two million .IN domain names were successfully migrated to Neustars Registry infrastructure in India. According to a recent report released by Indias Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Indias Trillion-Dollar Digital Opportunity Report), India is among the top three global economies in terms of the number of digital consumers. With 560 million internet subscriptions in 2018, up from 238.71 million in 2013, India is the second-largest subscription market in the world. With this transition, the .IN domain is poised for its next phase of growth and will provide a secure, reliable domain that empowers millions of Indian businesses, brands and entrepreneurs. Neustar Regional Director Technical Services, Nitin Wali said, We are very excited about the partnership with NIXI as we are convinced that .IN is uniquely positioned for significant growth within the Indian and global domain name market. Together, we are excited to cement .INs place as a national legacy of the Indian digital economy. According to Nicolai Bezsonoff, Vice President and General Manager of Neustar Registry Solutions, With Neustar as a technical services provider, the .IN domain will benefit from a number of upgrades and improvements that support internet users, Registrars and other stakeholders. He added, We are honoured to partner with NIXI and are confident that together we can support all Indian internet users with a fast, secure and accessible .IN. Neustar is a global information services company with the largest DNS, DDoS mitigation and threat intelligence capabilities in the industry. In addition to .IN, Neustar operates the marketing and technical solutions for .US, .CO, .NYC and .BIZ top?level domains, as well as more than 250 other TLDs for countries, cities, businesses and the worlds leading brands. The .IN domain is now backed by Neustars award-winning infrastructure, team and experience, which is always evolving with continuous investment and product innovation. Shri Sanjay Goel, CEO NIXI & Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India said, Neustars capabilities and experience are well suited to supporting .IN in this time of innovation and growth. In seeking a new Registry provider for .IN, it was important to NIXI that we found a partner who is well respected in the industry and has a demonstrated history of professionalism, innovation, and integrity. Neustar has a strong reputation in the domain name Registry space with extensive ccTLD experience. We look forward to working with Neustar over this next dynamic phase of our .IN namespace, to develop and provide enhanced and secure DNS services for all Indian internet users and stakeholders, Mr. Goel added. About Neustar Neustar Data Infotech (India) Private Limited is a subsidiary of Neustar, Inc., a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the worlds largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustars unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar. PWRPWR