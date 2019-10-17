Never Before Payment Offer at Rustomjee Urbania

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Unique 25x4 Payment Scheme at D and L Towers, Azziano, Rustomjee Urbania- Limited period offer for homes starting at Rs 1.09 Cr + taxes- 32 Amenities on podium level; access to township facilities of Rustomjee Urbania- MahaRERA registration no: Azziano Wing-D: P51700019544, Azziano Wing-E: P51700015260, Azziano Wing-F: P51700001021, Azziano Wing-G: P51700001060, Azziano Wing-H: P51700001453, Azziano Wing-I: P51700001093, Azziano Wing-J: P51700000950, Azziano Wing-K: P51700013649, Azziano Wing-L: P51700018621, Aurelia 1: P51700001516Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/MUMBAI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustomjee announces a special festive offer for its 2BHK homes in Azziano L and D Towers, which are a part of the award-winning Rustomjee Urbania township. The apartments which start at Rs 1.09 crore (plus taxes) have a unique payment option, which is available on limited inventory. Home buyers who book their home before 31st of October 2019, can make payment in four easy and relaxed tranches of 25% each year starting from January 2020 (registration) and culminating in January 2023. The possession is expected between January to April 2023.Other than this amazing payment option (25x4), there is a lot to be said for the Azziano's D and L towers. They are the tallest towers in Rustomjee Urbania and probably some of the tallest in Thane, Majiwada. The 48 storey towers have 41 habitable floors. The Vaastu compliant homes come in three variants - the flats in the L Wing have 713 sqft of usable area and those in the D Wing have 811sqft usable area and 746sqft usable area.The L and D Tower residents will also enjoy 32 fabulous amenities at the podium level of Azziano. Specifically planned considering the entertainment and fitness needs of every member of the family, the amenities include the gymnasium, mini golf, indoor play area, alfresco dining, mini theatre, business centre, box cricket, basketball and senior citizen's relaxation area among others.Besides, the residents of the D and L tower will also be privy to all the facilities of the 100+ acre award winning township. These include the international school and retail facilities which cater to all the needs and requirements of the residents in terms of groceries, grooming, fashion, stationary and even medical.According to Mr. Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, "Rustomjee Urbania, and the Azziano group of towers in particular, is the perfect example of how we thoughtfully design spaces for families to spend quality time when we plan our projects. The township is already home to 3300 families who enjoy the experience of community life here. Children get the freedom to explore the open green environs and enthusiastically participate in the activities, events and workshops that are planned on a regular basis. The D and L Towers are another testament to quality construction that Rustomjee is renowned for. The festive offer of the 25x4 payment plan has been designed to enable home buyers to plan their finances in a relaxed phase-wise manner."About Rustomjee Urbania:Located in Majiwada, Thane (W), Rustomjee Urbania caters to almost every need of a resident. It is the only township in Thane (W) that has received Pre-Gold Rating from IGBC (Indian Green Building Certificate) and is probably one of the most awarded township projects in India.Rustomjee Urbania houses the Rustomjee Cambridge International School, a renowned IGCSE school, with facilities that encourage academic, athletic and cultural development of kids, with branches in Dahisar, Virar, and Thane. Our Dahisar School is ranked among the top 10 schools in Maharashtra and top 18 in India. Focusing on a skills-based learning program and with emphasis on creative and practical approach, it features among the top 3 when it comes to highest world toppers and India toppers. Our Thane School houses 78 classrooms, a grand amphitheatre, a library, dance and music rooms, well-equipped laboratories, six large multipurpose halls, and a canteen facility for students and staff members. It's safe to say that with school this close by; forgotten notebooks are little cause of panic, and PTA meetings, no excuse to skip work.Rustomjee Urbania also houses 'Leon's World Centre for Holistic Learning and Development' which is a space developed in consultation with experts to provide children a stimulating environment. It caters to different aspects of growth and development. Mentors present at the center guide children in exploring various fields including arts, mathematics and science and language through play way learning methods. The centre regularly hosts the staging of plays, 'open mic' and cultural activities to get children to explore their rich heritage and unplug from the gadget syndrome. Rustomjee Urbania has also organized activities such as a Summer Fest, Adventure Carnival, Urban Farm Fest, Football and Chess Tournaments, Quizzes, among other monthly workshops that encourage children and parents to come together and spend quality time.A sizeable part of the township has green spaces with several trees and a sewage treatment plant which recycles used water for gardening, washing and sanitary purposes. With a view to being environment friendly, systems have been installed to harvest rain water; light reflecting windows help save energy and natural resources.About Rustomjee:Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development, with another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi,BKC Annex, Khar, Upper Juhu, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.comPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011936/Azziano_D_Wing_Elevation.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011937/Azziano_L_Wing_Elevation.jpg PWRPWR