New Age Tribute to The Mahatma from BPCL

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)On 2nd October 2019, the entire nation, and even people abroad, celebrated Mahatma Gandhi - Father of the Nations 150th birth anniversary. The multiple events organised at all levels reiterated the belief that today the Mahatma is even more relevant. His teachings, principles and the path that he showed make more sense in today's turbulent times. Bharat Petroleum, which is hugely guided by Mahatma Gandhi's beliefs, paid homage to him in a unique way. Its social media handle today launched a melodious tribute for the Mahatma. BPCL showcased the remarkably talented group of their officers musical band named Vyaali, giving Bapu's most loved bhajan 'Vaishnava Janato in a high quality and moving video. www.youtube.com/watch?v=giXdmomwNDM 'Vaishnava Janato is one of the most popular Hindu bhajans, which speaks of respect, equality, renunciation and faith - the immortal virtues he drew inspiration from. This video truly keeps the essence of that bhajan intact, however, adding a new fragrance with use of latest instruments. Image: BPCL band named VyaaliVideo: New Age Tribute to The Mahatma by BPCL PWRPWR