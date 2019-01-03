New Assam Mahila Congress chief named

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Congress MLA Nandita Das was Thursday appointed president of the Assam Mahila Congress.Congress president Rahul Gandhi also appointed chairmen of Kisan Congress in various state and territorial Congress committees of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat and Puducherry. PTI ASK/SKC ZMN