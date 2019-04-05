scorecardresearch
New Bombay HC Chief Justice Nandrajog to take oath Sunday

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Justice Pradeep Nandrajog will be sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court at the Raj Bhavan here Sunday.Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will administer the oath of office to the Chief Justice-designate Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan Friday.Nandrajog was previously the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. He will succeed outgoing Chief Justice Naresh Patil, who retires on April 6. PTI MM RSY NSDNSD

