New book series to suggest policy solutions, road maps to revitalise India's aspirations

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A new 14-volume book series will explore innovative and disruptive ideas to further India's aspirations through over 120 policy-oriented essays, publisher Penguin Random House announced recently.The book series, published in association with independent socio-political organisation Samruddha Bharat Foundation, will cover issues such as minorities, women, unemployment, healthcare, urbanisation, among others.The first volume, titled "Vision for a Nation: Paths and Perspectives" on the idea of "a plural, inclusive, just, equitable, prosperous India", features essays by intellectuals including academician and activist Kancha Ilaiah, author Neera Chandhoke, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, and Congress politician Shashi Tharoor.Pushparaj Deshpande, Samruddha Bharats managing trustee and one of the editors of the book series, said it aimed at initiating a dialogue on key issues in the country."The volumes strive to kick-start a national dialogue on key socio-economic and political issues, and forge a consensus on how we can proceed as a nation. In the coming years, we hope this will serve as a blueprint for all progressive forces committed to furthering India's promise," Deshpande said.Each volume will detail at least 10 specific policy solutions by India's foremost academics, technocrats, activists, intellectuals, policy makers, and thinkers. The books will also offer road maps to navigate through challenges with the mission to cooperatively rise above them and revitalise India's aspirations."The books in this series attempt to re-evaluate and reimagine the core values of our Constitution in a contemporary context and how they can be made more robust in India today. In that sense, 'Rethinking India' is a befitting title for the series and we are proud to be publishing it," Swati Chopra, senior commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India, said.