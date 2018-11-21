New bus service between Noida, Greater Noida launched

/RNoida (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A new bus service was launched between Noida and Greater Noida by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Wednesday, officials said.The service on the new route between Shashi Chowk near City Centre Metro Station and Ace City in Greater Noida was launched by Union minister and local MP Mahesh Sharma.NMRC officials said the bus service would have a maximum fare of Rs 32 and will have 18 stoppages in between, including the starting station and the terminus, a distance of over 15 km. ... More such buses can be started to other sectors which will strengthen the local transport system and encourage use of public transport, Sharma tweeted.NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said the service will be available 8 am onwards on the new route -- 312+ from Shashi Chowk to Ace City and 312 from Ace City to Shashi Chowk -- till 8.40 pm.Meanwhile, the Traffic Police has expressed the need for having CCTV cameras under all 21 metro stations in order to monitor vehicular movement and keep the roads from congesting.Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha said that once the metro stations are opened for the public there will more pressure of vehicles under the metro stations and along the roads in those areas which could lead to traffic situations. The ARTO (enforcement) has also supported the observation that vehicles should not be allowed to stay near metro stations for long in view of the traffic situations that may arise, the NMRC said in a statement, adding that the agency will provide space and police will have to bear the cost for CCTV cameras and related equipment, including cable and DBRs.The soon-to-be-opened Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km through 21 stations. PTI KIS KJ