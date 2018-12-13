New coal power plants in areas like UP pose health risk to millions: Greenpeace analysis

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) New coal power plants in regions like Uttar Pradesh, in close proximity to "heavily polluted" Delhi-NCR, are financially "risky, unnecessary and pose a health risk to millions", even as cheaper electricity is available from renewable energy, a Greenpeace India analysis stated Thursday. According to an official statement issued by Greenpeace India, the analysis focuses on the 1,320 megawatt Khurja super thermal power project (STP) in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh. "The analysis shows that with the dramatic reduction in cost of renewable energy -- solar, wind or solar-wind hybrid projects -- will not only offer cheaper, cleaner electricity to the region, but also be more financially secure for the project promoters and investors, as opposed to building a new coal-fired plant," it said. It said that using the land footprint of the Khurja super thermal power plant as an example, the analysis looks at what a solar plant of the size and scale of the Khurja STP would entail vis-a-vis parameters such as investment required, job growth, return on equity, electricity generation and avoided pollution. PTI BUN AAR