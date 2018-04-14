New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights till 1800 hrs today:

DEL9 BIZ-GOLD CLOSE

New Delhi: Gold regained its sheen by bouncing Rs 300 to Rs 32,100 per ten grams at the bullion market today largely due to a firm trend overseas as tensions in the Middle East rose amid fresh buying by local jewellers.

New Delhi: The tax department today said it will modify the forms for advance ruling in order to bring greater transparency in cross national transactions.

New Delhi: The Telecom Commission is scheduled to meet on May 1 and likely to discuss in-flight connectivity, net-neutrality and method for allocating spectrum bands, E and V, which are capable of transmitting data at 1000 megabit per second.

New Delhi: Tax authorities have asked field officers to follow standard procedure for interception of conveyances for inspection of goods and their confiscation under the e-way bill rules.

New Delhi: Infosys today announced it will hold an analysts meet on April 23 in Mumbai where the Bengaluru-based outsourcing giant is expected to unveil its new strategy.

New Delhi: The Income Tax department today said certificate of incorporation issued by the Corporate Affairs Ministry will be considered sufficient proof of PAN or TAN for corporates.

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has signed an agreement to raise about Rs 3,250 crore as samurai term loan from Japan-based banks. PTI SBT SBT