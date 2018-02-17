New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights at 1900 hours today:

DEL7 BIZ-BULLION-CLOSE

New Delhi: Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 70 to Rs 31,750 per 10 grams at the bullion market here today owing to easing demand from local jewellers at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas.

New Delhi: India and Iran today signed an agreement for Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with regard to taxes on income.

New Delhi: In a bid to boost bilateral trade, India and Iran today agreed to examine the feasibility of using rupee and rial as currency for trade, and signed pacts to avoid double taxation.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will go on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to co-chair the 12th India-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

New Delhi: Diversified financial services firm Religare Enterprises today said it has inducted three new board members and plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore through mix of equity and debt.

