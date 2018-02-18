New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Following are the PTI business news highlights at 1730 hrs today

DCM30 BIZ-PNB-BANKS

New Delhi: As investigations into the Rs 11,400 crore scam at PNB gather momentum, officials at overseas branches of other banks, where the fraudulently issued Letter of Undertakings (LoUs) were encashed, are under scanner, sources said.

DCM11 BIZ-SMART CITIES-FUND

New Delhi: French development bank AFD has shown interest to fund 100 million euros (around Rs 800 crore) for Indias smart cities mission, a finance ministry official has said.

DCM28 BIZ-PNB-WILFUL DEFAULTERS

New Delhi: Scam-hit Punjab National Bank has seen nearly 23 per cent jump in the amount which wilful defaulters owe it, with loan outstanding of Rs 25 lakh and above, in just over eight months ended January.

DCM29 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK

New Delhi: Indian stock markets this week will take cues from global trends, crude prices and the developments on the domestic front amid concerns that the ripples of alleged scam at Punjab National Bank may hit some other PSU banks, according to experts.

DCM19 BIZ-OVL-IRAN STAKE

New Delhi: ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), will bid for development rights of Irans giant South Azadegan Oilfield in direct competition with the likes of global giants like Shell, Frances Total, Petronas of Malaysia and Russias Gazprom.

DCM14 BIZ-SFIO-VACANCIES

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) continues to grapple with staff crunch with nearly half of the sanctioned posts remaining vacant even as efforts are on to bolster its manpower strength, a senior official said.

DCM13 BIZ-IOC-EXPANSION

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will invest Rs 70,000 crore to raise its oil refining capacity by about a quarter by 2030 as it takes the lead to meet rising energy needs of the country. PTI MKJ