New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Following are the top business news

highlights at 2020 hours today: FGN24 PM-LD ARRIVAL Zurich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived here on way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting where he would share his vision for Indias future engagements with the international community. FGN5 WEF-LD WEALTH SURVEY INDIA Davos: The richest 1 per cent in India cornered 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed today, presenting a worrying picture of rising income inequality. FGN10 BIZ-WEF-MODI-INDIA CEO Davos: As the world leaders await to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision for Indias engagement with the world, Indian CEOs today made a strong pitch for a statesman like position for the country to counter the protectionism and domestic rhetoric likely to be presented by countries like US. BCM23 BIZ-RESULTS-LD-AXIS-BANK Mumbai: A steep fall in provisions for bad assets has helped the third largest private sector lender Axis Bank to report a 25.34 per cent growth in the December quarter net at Rs 726.44 crore. DEL14 BIZ-BUD-AGRI CREDIT New Delhi: The farm credit target is likely to be raised by a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore to a record Rs 11 lakh crore in the Budget 2018-19 to improve credit flow in the agriculture sector, according to sources. DEL12 BIZ-LD STOCKS Mumbai: Stocks ended at record highs for the fourth session in a row today on sustained foreign fund inflows and persistent buying by domestic investors in bluechips led by Reliance Industries, ONGC and TCS. DCM21 BIZ-BUD- FMCG New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget, FMCG players have pitched for policies that focus on rural markets to reverse slide in wages, create more jobs and reduction in personal tax slabs to give more purchasing power to consumers. DEL17 BIZ-RUPEE CLOSE Mumbai: Snapping its three-session winning run, the rupee today ended lower by 3 paise at 63.87 against the US currency following fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers amid the US political jitters. PTI MKJ MKJ