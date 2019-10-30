New Education Policy will establish India as knowledge superpower, get global recognition: Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Centre's New Education Policy (NEP) will help establish the country as a "knowledge superpower" and get global recognition for talents of students, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.The HRD Ministry is in process of giving final shape to the NEP and the final draft is likely to be placed before the cabinet soon. "The New Education Policy is to establish India as a 'knowledge super power' so the whole world recognizes the immense talent of the students of the country," Kovind said in his convocation address at the Jamia Millia Islamia.Echoing his view, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "The policy will lay the formation stone of new India and will provide technical, scientific and job-oriented education to girls, minorities and under-privileged sections of the society."A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election. The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992.The President said special contributions are expected from Jamia in respect to proper use of students' talents. He urged the varsity administration to explore the possibility of adopting more villages and guiding students to undertake development initiatives."Jamia has already adopted four villages as per the HRD Ministry's scheme and the students contribute to these villages. I want you to explore the possibility of adopting more villages and guide students to take development initiatives there," Kovind said."The students should visit these villages and if possible, stay there for some time, talk to villagers, see the problems, explain to them important things like cleanliness and vaccination," he added.Over 10,000 students, including 350 gold medallists who passed out in 2017 and 2018, were awarded degrees and diplomas. Out of 350 gold medallists, 183 are women.Noting that the women gold medallists outnumbered men for the second consecutive year, the President lauded the university's efforts towards women's education, with the chancellor and the vice-chancellor, both women, being at the helm of the affairs.The convocation ceremony was held as a part of three-day celebrations of the university's 99th Foundation Day.During the three-day celebrations, the university will host several competitions such as street theatre, business idea generation and cultural programmes. PTI GJS IJT