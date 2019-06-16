New executive of Public Relations and Allied Services Association of Rajasthan constituted

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The new executive body of the Public Relations and Allied Services Association of Rajasthan (PRASAR) of the Department of Information and Public Relation was constituted here on Sunday. M Mustafa Sheikh was elected the president. Motilal Verma was elected senior vice president, Gajadhar Bharat as vice president, Mahesh Chandra Sharma as vice president (regional), Veer Sain as general secretary, Hari Shankar as secretary and Asha Ram Khatik as treasurer of PRASAR. "PRASAR will work with commitment for the welfare of information service cadre employees, besides further strengthening propagating mechanism of the state government," Sheikh said. Election officer Alok Anand said that the election was held through paperless mode. From filing nomination to voting and result declaration, the process was done electronically. PTI AG SMNSMN