New govt job creation difficult, focus on manufacturing, self-employment: BJP Spokesperson

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The government is focussing on the manufacturing sector, besides promoting self-employment, as it is difficult to create new jobs for a large number of people looking for jobs, the BJP's national spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal said Tuesday. "India is having a fast growth rate in the employment segment who are new job seekers. No new jobs (in public sector) can be given to such a large number of population, so our focus has been for entrepreneurship and self-employment," Agarwal said at an interactive session with industry and foreign representatives organised by Assocham. He said the BJP-led government is trying to tackle the problem of employment generation by filling the missing link of manufacturing, which was not the focus area of the earlier government. "We have been trying to put more focus on the manufacturing sector, develop MSME sector, self employment. Ultimately, we have a focussed approach on ease of doing business for the business community and to reach a target of at least 50 (in ranking) in the near future," he said. The World Bank in its ease of doing business report in October last year had ranked India at the 77th position on the back of reforms related to insolvency, taxation and other areas. Earlier than this, India was ranked at 100th position by World Bank.Referring to the BJP's manifesto for the ongoing general elections, Agarwal said his government has a clear cut road-map of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy by 2022. PTI KPM MRMR