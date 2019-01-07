New HBO video teases key meeting from 'Game of Thrones'

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) HBO has debuted new footage from the much awaited eighth and final season of epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones".The new footage, which features three pivotal figures -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) -- of the series, was unveiled in a combined teaser of the network's 2019 lineup.In the brief footage, Daenerys is seen being introduced to Sansa, who currently holds the fort at Winterfell, by Jon after their arrival from Dragonstone."Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa says to Daenerys. The two character's meet and greet is the first time they have shared the screen space together since show premiered in 2011.The finale season is set to premiere in April this year.The teaser also features first footage from HBO's "Watchmen" series, creator Damon Lindelof's new take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel, which follows a group of vigilante crime fighters and superheroes as they move through a turbulent alternate history version of 1985.The footage does not reveal much about the show but still offers a brief look at some of the vigilantes.The show features an A-list cast of Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Jean Smart. The drama is set to bow in 2019. Another show that features in the teaser is "Big Little Lies", whose second season is expected to premiere in March this year. The footage includes shots of show's newcomer Meryl Streep alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.Footage from Mahershala Ali's starrer "True Detective" season three and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' political satire "Veep" also features in the teaser."Euphoria", "Catherine the Great" and "Chernobyl" are some of the new series from HBO that are set to debut this year and the teaser offers first footage from the shows. PTI RB RB