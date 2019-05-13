New Holland Agriculture Steals the Show at the Indian Tractor of the Year Award (ITOTY 2019)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The Brand won awards under 3 categoriesNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)New Holland Agriculture, one of the worlds leading agriculture equipment brands won 3 awards at the first edition of ITOTY 2019 held by Tractor Junction in Delhi. The brand was awarded under 3 categories: 1. Best Tractor between 46-50 HP: NEW HOLLAND 3600-2 All Rounder Plus2. Best Tractor between 31-40 HP: NEW HOLLAND 3037 TX3. Best CSR Initiative: Multi-Media School Education Project - New Holland Digital ClassroomNew Holland 3600-2 All Rounder Plusis the first inline high-speed tractor which hasa 50 HP category fuel-efficient engine and possesses highest useful power in the category. It has several features which makes it a versatile tractor such as 2000 kg lift capacity, 12+3 constant mesh gear box& Maximum Torque etc. Whereas the New Holland 3037 TX (39 HP) boasts the highest useful horsepower in its category. It is equipped with several industry-first features such as Eptraa PTO with Independent clutch lever, Straight axle with Planetary Drive, High precision hydraulics etc. Therefore, 3037 Tx is tagged as Power and Performance, Beyond Imagination.The Multi-Media Aided School Education Project, started under the New Hollands CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) program, is aimed at enhancing the teaching quality and capacity of Indian schools, by providing Indian students with multimedia school content through KYan, an integrated multimedia device for group learning needs. In 77 schools across the country, over 30,000 students are learning in a more interactive way.Speaking on the occasion Mr. Brajendra Kumar (Brand & Communication Manager, India) said, "These awards are the testimonial of the fact that New Holland Agriculture Stands true to the commitment to deliver technologically most advanced farm mechanization solutions to Indian farmers. Every New Holland Agriculture machine is armed with an unmatched combination of excellent power, fuel efficiency, comfort & styling, along with the quality & superior technology that we stand for."New Holland Agriculture offers the technologically superior range of tractors, as well as complete range of farm equipment right from land preparation to post harvesting such as hay and forage equipment, planters, balers, sprayers & tillage equipment. New Holland Agriculture tractors armed with the latest technology, powerful and fuel-efficient engine have become the first choice for the farmers. New Holland Agriculture has a growing network of more than 1000 customer touch points in India. Companys customer care center provides support in ten languages, including Hindi, English & Punjabi, to customers across India and can be reached toll-free on 1800 419 0124.New Holland Agriculture's reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or groundscare professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Hollands commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer.For more information on New Holland, please visit www.newholland.com.New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence.More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at www.cnhindustrial.com.Image: Award for the best tractor in 31-40 HP- New Holland 3037Tx, (Starting from left to right), Mr. Rajat Gupta - CEO Tractor Junction, Mr. Brajendra Kumar - Manager India Brand and Communication, New Holland Agriculture, Mr. Vishal Pandey - Head Product Marketing New Holland Agriculture, Mr. Vikas Kikan- Head Institution Sales New Holland Agriculture PWRPWR