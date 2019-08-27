New horror play to show leviation on stage using special effects

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The national capital will play host to a horror play that will use special effects and lighting to vanish and levitate performers on stage. Titled "Ovee", the Felicity Theatre production will tell the story of a teenage girl who starts having paranormal experiences after being sent to an orphanage. She is assigned a room where another girl was killed in the past. "This technology driven production is high on special effects, a powerful script and brilliant actors that promises to keep the audience glued to their seats till the very last minute," Rahul Bhuchar, Producer of Felicity Theatre, said. The play has been directed by Aniket Patil and has earlier been adapted in Marathi and Gujarati. "I am extremely excited about bringing the horror genre to Hindi theatre for the first time. "'Ovee' has been a super hit in Marathi and Gujarati theatre, and the Hindi adaptation is even bigger, thanks to the wide range of special effects, slick sets and lighting that promise to create a life changing experience for theatre lovers," the director said. Touted to be "India's first Hindi horror play", it will feature leading television actors including Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, Deeksha Agnihotri and Ridhima Bedi. "Ovee" will be staged at the Kamani auditorium here on September 7-8. PTI MAH TRSTRS