New India Assurance Q3 net profit at Rs 617 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Public sector New India Assurance Co Ltd today reported a net profit of Rs 617 crore in the October-December quarter compared to a loss of Rs 24 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Gross written premium stood at Rs 6,385 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18, up 23 per cent from Rs 5,213 crore in the three month period of 2016-17, the PSU general insurer said in a statement.

"The results have improved substantially due to improvement in combined ratio. The drop in combined ratio was aided by lower claims ratio and operating expense ratio due to various steps taken by the company," New India Assurance Chairman and Managing Director G Srinivasan said.

The National Healthcare Protection Scheme announced by the government is a game changer and will contribute to insurance penetration going up in a big way.

"The insurance sector will also be greatly benefited by various measures announced in the Budget to improve rural economy and infrastructure," Srinivasan said.

In his Budget for 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has provided an initial corpus of Rs 2,000 crore for the National Health Protection Scheme that aims to provide medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, constituting 40 per cent of Indias total population. PTI JD SBT