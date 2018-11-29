New IT & Electronics Policy to Drive West Bengal Housing Demand - ANAROCK Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Services the fastest-growing sector with 15.6% growth in 2017-18 Housing prices declined in Q4 2016 after DeMo, but recovered within 4 quarters to register positive growth West Bengal's new IT policy to disseminate the IT-ITeS activities across the state for the benefit of the population in the fringe and rural areas. This will be a game-changer for the state's real estate market as well as its larger economy. This is one of the many highlights of the report 'Kolkata: The East's Icon of Balanced Growth' by knowledge partners ANAROCK at CREDAI StateCon today. The report emphasises that West Bengal's aim to spread the reach of IT/ITeS across the state will help replicate the success of Eastern Kolkata in other parts of the state. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701435/ANAROCK_Logo.jpg )Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants, says, "While West Bengal's real estate market has witnessed only marginal capital values appreciation since 2015, some significant reforms by the State Government have infused a fresh spark into it. Controlled supply and stable housing absorption will be the order of the day. Though 1,25,000 units were launched in Kolkata between 2013 and Q3 2018, there was a serious supply-absorption mismatch in 2014. Fortunately, the supply became more controlled after that. Kolkata saw 86,000 units sold during 2013 - Q3 2018, with 2016 recording the highest absorption levels."Property prices increased from INR 4,160 per sq. ft. in Q1 2015 to INR 4,405 per sq. ft. during Q3 2018, registering a growth of 2%.Residential price trends witnessed a nominal decline during Q4 2016 due to DeMo, but recovered in less than four quarters to register positive growth. The report, which also covers West Bengal's current and upcoming infrastructure scenario and real estate dynamics, affirms that IT and electronics-related developments will propel housing demand here going forward. The State Government's action plan to exterminate roadblocks and rev up the growth engine will indeed be a game-changer for West Bengal.Nandu Belani, President - CREDAI Bengal, says, "West Bengal has witnessed a strong transformation of its IT-ITeS sector, with 12 established IT parks and 13 more to come. Despite initial hiccups and certain inherent growth-inhibitors, the state has now seen a mature resurgence in its work-culture, investment ambience and an uptick in its perception quotient. This report highlights the positives as well as some lacunae in West Bengal and presents a balanced view as a basis for further change." Overall, the state is showing very positive signs:Exports improved by 10.5% during FY 2016-17 over the previous fiscalDebt as a percentage of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reduced from 40.65% in 2010-11 to 33.72% in 2016-17West Bengal has topped the list of states in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) with a 99.73% implementation scoreClick here to download the report 'Kolkata: The East's Icon of Balanced Growth'About ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.: The ANAROCK Group is India's leading specialized real estate services company with diversified interests across the real estate value chain. Anuj Puri, the Group's chairman, is a highly-respected industry veteran and India's most prominent thought leader in the real estate domain. He has over 27 years expertise in leveraging Indian and global real estate opportunities.ANAROCK Group's key strategic business units are Residential Broking & Advisory, Retail Transactions & Advisory, Capital Markets, Hospitality, Investment Management, and Research & Consulting. ANAROCK's growing business teams account for 1,500 of the real estate industry's most qualified and experienced professionals. With operations across all major Indian markets and dedicated services in Dubai, ANAROCK also has global business coverage via over 80,000 hand-picked channel partners. Every facet of ANAROCK's rapidly-expanding business portfolio is governed by the Firm's core assurance to its clients and partners - Values over Value.Visit: http://www.anarock.comSource: ANAROCK Property Consultants PWRPWR