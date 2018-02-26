New landline scheme from Cal Tel to boost usage

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) Calcutta Telephones - BSNLs Kolkata circle has introduced a new landline scheme that aims to arrest the sharp decline in its usage. The new scheme is applicable only for the Kolkata circle of the PSU telecom major and is the first of its kind in the country, Calcutta Telephones Chief General Managaer S P Tripathi said here today. According to the scheme all calls to BSNL network in the country is free while free calls to other networks is restricted to the monthly rental plans.

The landline plan commences from Rs 240 a month, BSNL sources said.

"The new scheme is only for Calcutta Telephones but I think the company will be monitoring the scheme closely and if the feedback is good the plan might get rolled out in other circles also," Tripathi said. He said daily calls from BSNL landline has dipped 50 per cent and landlines are being surrendered though its pace has declined. "Our primary objective is to arrest the decline in usage to utilise our huge existing network. Sixty per cent of the revenue comes from about 5.8 lakh landlines connections in our circle," Tripathi said. Calcutta Telephones has for the first time allowed franchisee outlets to sell landline connections, he added. PTI BSM KK KK