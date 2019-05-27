New Managing Director for Macmillan Education India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, May 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Macmillan Education is very pleased to announce the appointment of Rajesh Pasari as Managing Director for Macmillan Education India (MEI), effective May 17, 2019. Rajesh has been Director of Finance and Operations for MEI for over 6 years and has been instrumental in the organization's success story. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892951/Rajesh_Pasari_Macmillan.jpg )Macmillan Education India has been a leading curriculum publisher for over 125 years in India, with a strong brand reputation and commitment to the education ecosystem. The organization is confident that Rajesh Pasari will lead expansion and impact across all the verticals - schools, professional education and language learning.The India team possesses strong technical knowledge and long experience in the industry and under Rajesh Pasari's leadership, they will deliver great value, support and innovation to the customers. The organisation envisions a great future for Macmillan Education India in the years ahead.Rajesh carries 20+ years of invaluable experience of leading finance functions and business partnering in large corporates like Marico, Seagram (now Pernod Ricard), Spencer's & NetAmbit. For his front-end business partnering, he was recognized by CFO India magazine, placing him amongst the top 100 Business CFOs of the country. He is also the recipient of the prestigious CA-Achiever Award in 2019 from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, for blending financial acumen with business. About Macmillan Education: Macmillan Education India (MEI) has an unrivalled reputation in the school market. MEI produces curriculum resources in both print and digital form and offer assessments along with teacher training. MEI has been in the school and higher education market in India for over 125 years and is today partnering with over 20,000 schools and reaching over 12 million learners. It is quite probable that every child from a private school in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life.http://www.macmillaneducation.inAbout Springer Nature: Macmillan Education is part of Springer Nature, a leading global research, educational and professional publisher, home to an array of respected and trusted brands providing quality content through a range of innovative products and services. Springer Nature is the world's largest academic book publisher, publisher of the world's most influential journals and a pioneer in the field of open research. The company numbers almost 13,000 staff in over 50 countries. Springer Nature was formed in 2015 through the merger of Nature Publishing Group, Palgrave Macmillan, Macmillan Education and Springer Science+Business Media.Visit http://www.springernature.com and follow @SpringerNature. Source: Macmillan Publishers India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR