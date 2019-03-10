New operation theatre complex at AIIMS to reduce waiting list of patients

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) AIIMS has set up a state-of the-art modular operation theatre complex for performing advanced orthopaedic surgeries, thus expanding the existing facilities to reduce the waiting list of patients.Till now, there were four operation theatres, which were "grossly insufficient" to cater the huge number of patients requiring surgery, resulting in a long waiting list, said Rajesh Malhotra, head of orthopaedics department and chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre."To ease the patient burden and envisaging future requirement, a need for separate and dedicated modern modular operation theatres was felt which would cater to all orthopaedic sub-specialties."The highly complex orthopaedic surgeries demand highest standards of asepsis and operation theatre environment and the orthopaedic surgery facility cannot be shared by any other speciality," Malhotra explained.An expansion of the existing surgery facilities to seven OTs was extremely important for the optimum functioning of the department, he said.The newly commissioned operation theatre complex ensures a sterile environment by installing fully automatic doors and several technological advancements, that also carry the tag of "first time in India", Malhotra said.For the first time, slim high-end operation theatre lights with 4k camera and 4k recording facility, with a live feed to auditorium, conference hall and consultants' room have been installed.It will help live-stream surgeries that can be viewed from anywhere in the world, Malhotra explained.Also, for the first time robotic spine surgeries will be performed at the facility, a procedure in which robotic arm will allow surgeon to perform spine surgeries in a more precise, faster and minimally invasive manner.Spine surgeons may also benefit from utilising advanced operating tables Pro-Axis Spine Surgery tables which will help in complex surgeries by enabling positioning of patients in a computerised manner.Besides, for the first time, EOS Low dose biplanar imaging has been introduced which delivers relatively low dose of radiation (50-80 per cent less than conventional X-rays) that the patient receives while allowing a 3D reconstruction of bones.Another special feature is the O Arm (2), a special modern equipment which allows visualisation of spine in multiple plains thus allowing safe screw fixation in spine surgery especially among children, Malhotra said.High-End 3D C arm is another special feature that will provide real time high-resolution X-ray images thus allowing a surgeon to monitor progress and immediately make any corrections.Intraoperative Neuro-monitoring equipments would help in providing additional information about nerve damage and help to maintain nerve integrity, neural pathways and brain function, thus contributing to clinical risk management and the reduction of neurological impairment during surgical procedures, Malhotra explained.The operation theatre complex also has a state of the art ceiling mounted pendants for anaesthetists and surgeons which will help in increasing their efficiency."Our operating theatres are fully Wi-Fi and CCTV enabled. This complex also consists of a meeting Room with Live Transmission of surgeries for teaching and demonstration."The aim is to allow the clinical team to operate with greater visibility, leading to increased confidence and precision for better patient outcomes," he informed. PTI PLB ABHABH