New Oscar Wilde docu in the works with Stephen Fry, Freddie Fox

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (PTI) A new documentary on Oscar Wilde, which will narrate the iconic writer's life story and have a cast recreate excerpts from his greatest works, is in development at BBC.Titled "The Importance of Being Oscar", the series will feature such as Freddie Fox, Claire Skinner, Anna Chancellor and James Fleet.According to Variety, some of Wilde's works that will be enacted include "The Importance of Being Earnest" and "The Picture of Dorian Gray".Stephen Fry, Wilde's grandson Merlin Holland, and his latest biographer, Matthew Sturgis, will also delve into the author's illustrious and scandalous career, and his social relevance today.Viewers will join experts, enthusiasts and biographers as they dig deep into Wilde's life and career.The 80-minute show will air on BBC Two in the UK.