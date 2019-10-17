New parking fee norms: Won't let any burden come on people, say civic bodies

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi municipal corporations are waiting for the final approval of the authorities on new parking norms, but officials on Thursday assured that whatever be the new rules, no additional burden would be put on people by the civic bodies.Chairman of the Standing Committee of the SDMC, Bhupender Gupta, said the Base Parking Fee (BPF) committee has recommended a hike in the fee by a "factor of 1-3" depending on peak hours and crowded areas such as markets."Since, it is suggested to be increased by a factor of 1-3, we (SDMC) can increase it by a factor of one, so that would mean, effectively the fee would still remain the same. We do not want to put burden on the people unnecessarily," Gupta said.South Delhi has some of the busiest markets in the national capital Sarojini Nagar Market, South Extension Market, INA Market and Central Market in Lajpat Nagar."The government should first boost public transport facilities before taking such a move. Delhi Metro has given some relief to people but many people come to Delhi from neighbouring cities or visit south Delhi markets from far-off places in the city too. Whatever happens, we won't do anything that will put burden on the people," Gupta said.The Delhi government had in late September notified its parking policy, banning parking on footpaths and allowing civic agencies to prepare a plan for cars within residential areas. To discourage long-duration parking on streets, the policy provides for incremental increase in fees.Under the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, notified on September 23, the civic agencies will consider developing open areas near the colonies as parking lots on payment basis.North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said the BPF committee has made recommendations to the apex monitoring committee for its final approval."We will take steps from our side, once the final picture emerges. Whatever happens, we will take steps accordingly in a way that there is balanced approach , so that we neither put burden on the people nor incur loss to the corporation," Singh said.SDMC panel chief Gupta said the civic body has planned to operationalise 10 multi-level parking lots by the end of this financial year, including at Lajpat Nagar, Raja Garden."Some of these parking facilities have been opened already and more will be in due course," he said.Asked how many existing parking facilities are under the SDMC, he said, "We have three multi-level parking facilities and over 110 surface parking facilities". PTI KND ABHABH