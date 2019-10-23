New police sub-divisions for Marwah, Gurez approved

Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday approved the creation of police sub-divisions for Marwah in Kishtwar district and Gurez in Bandipora district, an official spokesperson said.The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, also approved the creation of nine posts for the police sub-division, Marwah, the official said.He said the posts include one each of deputy superintendent of police, head constable and selection grade constable, four posts of constable and two posts of constable (operations).The council also approved the creation of a police sub-division at Gurez, to be headquartered at Dawar in Bandipora district, and creation of one post of deputy superintendent of police for the sub-division, the spokesman said.Marwah and Gurez sub-divisions encompass vast area mostly with tough terrain.The distance from Marwah to the district headquarters at Kishtwar is about 70 km via Dachhan and 250 Km via Sinthan Top. Similarly, the distance from Gurez to district headquarters at Bandipora is over 65 km.Due to lack of proper accessibility to these areas, the grievance redressal in these areas needed further attention, the official said.The creation of police sub-divisions at Marwah and Gurez will bring people of these areas closer to civil and police administration and help to address their grievances effectively, he added.The SAC has also accorded sanction to the creation of 16 posts for new district jail, Pochal in Kishtwar district.The posts include one each of assistant superintendent and one of head warden, the spokesperson said.Presently, the jail is being run on internal arrangement basis. The creation of posts will improve the functioning and management of the jail, he said. PTI TAS RHL