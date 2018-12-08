New rail stoppage inaugurated in Bihar's Bihiya

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday inaugurated a stoppage at Bihar's Bihiya station for the Shramjeevi Express, meeting a long pending demand of locals, a ministry official said.The minister, while inaugurating the stoppage via video conferencing from the national capital, said it will promote tourism and employment in the area."It will provide direct connectivity to Rajgir, Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi," he said.The minister highlighted the transformation push for Railways development projects in Bihar. Railway projects worth Rs 48,170 crore have been sanctioned for creation of infrastructure in Bihar. PTI ASG DVDV