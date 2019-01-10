New Raj govt ignored rules on summoning session of new House: outgoing speaker

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly's outgoing speaker Kailash Meghwal Thursday accused the state government of ignoring parliamentary rules and traditions in summoning the session for the 15th assembly.The chief minister or the parliamentary affairs minister of the new government did not have any formal discussion with me before making recommendation to the governor for summoning the assembly session. It is a mandatory condition," Meghwal told reporters at a press conference.He added that the rule of issuing notice 21 days prior to summoning the assembly session too was not adhered.The outgoing speaker said he has also apprised Governor Kalyan Singh of his views in a meeting with him Wednesday. Rajasthan assembly election results were announced on December 11 and the 15th assembly was constituted on December 12. PTI AG RAXRAX