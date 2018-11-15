New SSP Upender Agarwal takes charge of Ghaziabad district

Ghaziabad 15 Nov (PTI) Ghaziabad's new police chief Upendra Kumar Agarwal Thursday said controlling crime and maintaining law and order in the district would be his first priority.A 2005-batch IPS officer, Agarwal made the remarks soon after taking over the charge of the new Senior Superintendent of Police of Ghaziabad district in place of its outgoing SSP Vaibhav Krishna, who was transferred to Allahabad police headquarters. Agarwal also said solving two robberies that took place in Ghaziabad this month at the earliest too would be his amongst his priorities.He said the November 6 robbery at a jewellery showroom in Govindpuram of Kavi nagar police station area and yesterday's heist in Shyam Park main market of Sahibabad will be unearthed as early as possible. In the two cases, miscreants had fled after robbing victims of Rs 35 lakh and Rs 2 crore respectively. The security of business community and women would his first priority, he said. The new Ghaziabad SSP Agarwal was earlier posted as Saharanpur SSP. PTI CORR RAXRAX