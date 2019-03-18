New 'Suicide Squad' film is 'total reboot': producer Peter Safran

London, Mar 18 (PTI) Producer Peter Safran has revealed that the upcoming "Suicide Squad" movie will be a "total reboot".Safran said the James Gunn-directed film has a lot to offer in comparison to the 2016 film, reported Contactmusic."First of all, we don't call it 'Suicide Squad 2' because it's a total reboot, so it's 'The Suicide Squad' and I think people should be extremely excited about it."It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," Safran said. The original 'Suicide Squad' movie, which had a star-studded cast that included the likes of Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, performed well at the box office, but was widely panned by the critics. PTI SHD RDSRDS