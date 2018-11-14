New theatrical adaptation of Mahabharat to focus on Duryondhan's life

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A new theatrical adaptation of "Mahabharat" will focus on the life of Duryodhan, the main antagonist, and will tell the story of the 18-day long fierce battle from his perspective.Produced by Felicity Theatre group, the latest adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic will be staged on November 17 at Siri Fort Auditorium here. With an ensemble of famous TV and theatre artistes including Puneet Issar, Urvashi Dholakia, Yashodhan Rana, and Gufi Paintal, the production "primarily focuses on the selfless, unconditional friendship and loyalty between Duryodhan and Karan". "This rendition of Mahabharat brings forth Duryodhan's version of reality and truth as he saw it. The play throws light on the human aspects of his life such as his rock solid bond of friendship towards his friend - Karan, his relationship with elders of the Kuru clan and Draupadi," Puneet Issar, writer and director of the show, said.Narrated by Mother Earth, played by Meghna Malik, the play depicts that "no matter what the reasons for conflict may have been, the end result has always been destruction of the planet and mankind"."The arrogance Of Draupadi, the shrewdness Of Shakuni, and the obstinacy of Duryodhan may have caused the conflict but under the debris of all evil was buried the forgotten story of true friendship, unconditional love and selfless sacrifice ever witnessed by mankind," organisers said. PTI MAH TRSTRS