New World of Hyatt Global Promotion Offers More Opportunities to Earn Points for Loyalty Members

Today, Hyatts award-winning loyalty program, World of Hyatt, launched a new global promotion, providing World of Hyatt members more ways to earn points faster so they can use them on the rewards they value most sooner. World of Hyatt members can register to begin earning thousands of Bonus Points with qualifying nights at 750+ Hyatt hotels and resorts, 10+ participating M life Rewards destinations and 100+ participating Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) hotels. This promotion celebrates our members by providing even more opportunities to earn Bonus Points, so they can quickly start enjoying the rewards they value most, said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. We want to acknowledge our most loyal guests who engage with Hyatt regularly especially for those who travel tirelessly and passionately for business at brands like Hyatt Place and Hyatt House. By making their journey more rewarding, we hope they continue to engage with the program and explore where their World of Hyatt points can take them next. Promotion Details: Through this global promotion, World of Hyatt members can earn up to 1,500 Bonus Points per qualifying night starting with their second eligible stay during the promotion. Members earn 1,000 Bonus Points per night at 750+ Hyatt hotels, 10+ participating M life Rewards destinations, and 100+ participating Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Plus, members can earn an additional 500 Bonus Points per night when those nights are at any of the 300+ Hyatt Place or 80+ Hyatt House hotels. Members can earn for a maximum of 50 nights during the Promotion Period. This is on top of the five Base Points members are already earning for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying stays, dining, spa experiences and more. This means points will add up quickly, and members can enjoy the rewards they love most like spa and fitness classes at Exhale, FIND experiences, free nights and upgrades for their next stay. To participate, travelers must: Be a World of Hyatt member (enroll here - membership is complimentary) Register for the promotion from February 15 through March 31, 2019 by visiting worldofhyatt.com/morepoints Provide a World of Hyatt membership number at the time of reservation and check-in Stay at participating hotels between February 15 and May 15, 2019 qualifying nights count starting with a members second stay during the Promotion Period For full promotion details, including terms and conditions, please visit worldofhyatt.com/morepoints. About World of Hyatt World of Hyatt is Hyatts award-winning guest loyalty program uniting Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing-focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatts wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatts strategic loyalty alliances with Small Luxury Hotels of the World and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.