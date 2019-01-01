New Year celebrations: 3 incidents of unattended bags in Delhi metro sparks security alert

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) At least three incidents of unattended bags lying at Delhi Metro stations kept security personnel on their toes during New Year celebrations in the national capital, a senior official said Tuesday. While two incidents were reported on Monday, the New Year's eve, from Pitampura and Arjangarh stations, the third was reported on Tuesday from the Rohini West metro facility, he said. As soon as the unattended bags were detected by the CISF personnel near x-ray luggage scanners, a bomb detection disposal team and other anti-sabotage paraphernalia was called in, which declared the bags safe, the senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said. He said the three bags contained a total of Rs 4.25 lakh cash and valuables worth another Rs 1.25 lakh and were forgotten by passengers using the Delhi metro. All the three bags were restored to their owners who returned to claim their bags, the officer said. With all the agencies put on high alert in view of the New Year celebrations, the security personnel were extra cautious while dealing with these cases, he said. The CISF has been tasked to secure the Delhi Metro across the Delhi and national capital region, and over 4,500 of its personnel are deployed for providing an armed cover to the rapid rail network. PTI NES NES AQSAQS